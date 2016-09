OPEC deal shows cartel’s resolve — and desperation

FILE- In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2009 file photo, smoke rises from an oil pipe at sunset in the desert oil field of Sakhir, Bahrain. OPEC nations have agreed in theory that they need to reduce their production to help boost global oil prices during a meeting in Algeria, but a major disagreement between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran still may derail any cut. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)