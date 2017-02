Oscar-winning Syrian group hopes award will stop ’massacres’

Syrian cinematographers Khaled Khateeb, left, a member of the Syrian Civil Defense popularly known as White Helmets and Fadi Alhalabi, 23, right, who was close to the organisation and also provided video for the Oscar-winning documentary "The White Helmets", pose for The Associated Press, in Istanbul, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. A young volunteer in the Syrian search-and-rescue group featured in an Academy Award-winning documentary said Monday he hopes the award will help stop "massacres" in his country, and described a U.S. decision to block him from traveling to Los Angeles for the Oscars as "America's loss." (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)