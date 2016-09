Pakistan: Indian fire kills 2 Pakistani soldiers in Kashmir

Kashmiri protesters run for cover as tear gas shell explodes near them during a protest after funeral prayers in absentia for Pakistani soldiers killed in cross border firing in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Pakistan on Thursday said two of its soldiers were killed in an "unprovoked" attack when India fired across the border of the disputed region of Kashmir, while India said it had carried out a "surgical strike" against terrorists, in an exchange that marks an escalation in tensions between the uneasy and nuclear-armed neighbors. Pakistan and India often trade fire in Kashmir, a Himalayan region that is split between the two countries and claimed by both in its entirety. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)