Pakistan’s lawmakers toughen penalty for ‘honor’ killings

Pakistani lawmaker from the People's party who moved the bill against honor killing, Aitzaz Ahsan (center) addresses media at the Parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday. Pakistani lawmakers have passed a law that stiffens the penalty for convicted "honor" killers and closes a loophole that often allowed them to go free. The law gives a mandatory 25 years in prison to anyone convicted of killing in the name of honor and no longer allows family members to forgive the killers. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)