Parents of freed Nigeria schoolgirls still wait to see them

FILE- In this Monday May. 8, 2017 file photo, Chibok schoolgirls, recently freed from Nigeria extremist captivity, are photographed in Abuja, Nigeria. One of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014 and who had the opportunity to be released on Saturday chose to stay with her husband, the spokesman for Nigerias president said Tuesday, May 9. Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said officials originally had been negotiating for the release of 83 girls, but one said she wanted to remain. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File )