Pentagon boss to NATO nations: Increase military spending

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (left) and U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (right) stand with other NATO defense ministers during a group photo at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. For U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, the next few days will be a reassurance tour with a twist. He is expected to tell allies the U.S. is committed to NATO and is also hoping to secure bigger defense spending commitments. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)