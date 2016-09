Peres, remembered for tireless peace efforts, laid to rest

This image released by the Israeli Government Press Office shows Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, left, shaking hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, at the funeral for former President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, Friday. Shimon Peres was being laid to rest on Friday in a ceremony attended by thousands of admirers and dozens of international dignitaries �� in a final tribute to a man who personified the history of Israel during a remarkable seven-decade political career and who came to be seen by many as a visionary and symbol of hopes of Mideast peace. (Amos Ben Gershom, Israeli Government Press Office via AP)