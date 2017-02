Peru Attorney General to seek arrest of ex-President Toledo

FILE - In this March 17, 2011 file photo, Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo campaigns for reelection at the Santa Anita wholesale market in Lima, Peru. Peruvian authorities said they searched Toledo's house on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in a case involving alleged bribes from a construction firm under investigation in a major corruption probe in Brazil. Toledo currently is in Paris and denied the charges by telephone to Peruvian media. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File)