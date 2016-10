Philippine leader tells Obama ’you can go to hell,’ warns of breakup

Filipino activists burn a mock U.S. flag during a rally against the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the U.S. and Philippines in front of the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. U.S. and Philippine forces opened their first large scale combat exercises under President Rodrigo Duterte in uncertainty Tuesday after he said the drills will be the last in his six-year presidency partly to avoid upsetting China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)