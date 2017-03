Police: ’No evidence’ London attacker associated with Islamic State

Police officers and members of the public look at the floral tributes to the victims of the Westminster attack placed outside the Palace of Westminster, London, Monday March 27, 2017. Attacker Khalid Masood is believed to have used the messaging service WhatsApp before running down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and storming a gate outside Parliament armed with two knives, Wednesday. Four died in the rampage, including a police officer. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)