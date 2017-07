Polish president emerges as independent in judiciary row

FILE - In this May 6, 2017 file photo demonstrators hold puppets featuring images of leader of Law and Justice party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, top, Prime minister Beata Szydlo, left and President Andrzej Duda during the Freedom March in Warsaw. For nearly two years Duda has been widely derided as a marginal figure, a man chosen by the powerful ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski for his loyalty whose role was to rubber-stamp the party's populist nationalist program. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, file)