Pope removes German cardinal as sex abuse crisis catches up

In this Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis talks with Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller at the end of his weekly general audience, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican. Pope Francis has declined to renew the mandate of the Vatican's conservative doctrine chief, tapping instead the No. 2 to lead the powerful congregation that handles sex abuse cases and guarantees Catholic orthodoxy around the world. In a short statement Saturday the Vatican said Francis thanked Cardinal Gerhard Mueller for his service. Mueller's five-year term ends this weekend and he turns 75 in December, the normal retirement age for bishops. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)