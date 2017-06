Pope suffers blow as top aide is accused of sex abuse

In this photo taken on July 13, 2008, Pope Benedict XVI right, is greeted by Cardinal George Pell left, upon his arrival at Richmond Air Base on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia. Cardinal George Pell, Pope Francis' chief financial adviser, has been charged in his native Australia with multiple counts of "historical" sexual abuse, becoming the highest-ranking Vatican official ever charged in the church's long-running sexual abuse scandal. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)