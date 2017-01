Prince William speaks of ’anger’ when his mother Diana died

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince William speaks to Aoife, 9, during his visit to a Child Bereavement UK Centre in Stratford in east London. Britains Prince William has comforted a young girl who lost a parent and spoken out about his feelings when his mother, Princess Diana, died two decades ago. During a visit to charity Child Bereavement UK in London on Wednesday, William was seen speaking quietly to a 9-year-old girl about the loss of her father. You know I lost my mummy when I was very young too. I was 15 and my brother was 12, he told her, according to the Daily Telegraph. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)