Protests expected as Trump opens newest hotel in Vancouver

This Jan. 20, 2017 photo shows the still-under-construction Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The 69-story tower has drawn praise for its sleek, twisting design. Prices for the condominiums have set records. But the politics of President Donald Trump have caused such outrage that the mayor wont attend the Feb. 28 grand opening and has lobbied for a name change. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) /The Canadian Press via AP)