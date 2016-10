Putin, Erdogan voice support for gas pipeline project

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev applaud while posing for a photo during the World Energy Congress, in Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Putin met Erdogan as the two push ahead with steps toward normalizing ties that were strained by Turkey's downing of a Russian warplane near the border with Syria last year. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)