Report: more than 16,000 civilians killed in Iraq in 2016

Mourners pray over the body of Musaap Yaser Hazem, 17, who died in a Islamic State mortar attack, during his funeral, in Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Hazem's father said his son was killed during a Islamic State mortar attack in early December 2016, and had to be buried in the neighborhood because of the poor security situation. On Wednesday, approximately a month after he died, the security situation had improved and the family were finally able to give Hazem a proper burial in the Mosul cemetery. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)