Reports: Chibok girls swapped for detainees, ransom or both?

In this photo released by the Nigeria State House, freed Chibok school girls sit during a meeting with Nigeria Vice President ,Yemi Osinbajo, in Abuja,, Nigeria, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016. Twenty-one of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram more than two years ago were freed Thursday in a swap for detained leaders of the Islamic extremist group the first release since nearly 300 girls were taken captive in a case that provoked international outrage. (Sunday Aghaeze/Nigeria State House via AP)