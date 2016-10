Robots? Fat fingers? UK pound endures one of its worst days

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2016 file photo, a member of staff at a branch of Halifax bank, in London, displays a new British 5 pound sterling note, made from polymer, which is being launched Tuesday. The beleaguered British pound plummeted briefly to a fresh 31-year low Friday, Oct. 7, 2016, amid intensifying concerns about Britain's exit from the European Union. The pound tumbled nearly 6 percent in early Asian trading, falling as low as $1.1789, according to FactSet data. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)