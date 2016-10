Russia faces Security Council showdown Saturday over Syria

In this Oct. 4 photo, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry pauses, during a speech at an event hosted by The German Marshall Fund (GMF) and the U.S. Mission to the EU at Concert Noble in Brussels. Kerry called Friday for Russia and Syria to face a war crimes investigation for their attacks on Syrian civilians, further illustrating the downward spiral in relations between Washington and Moscow. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)