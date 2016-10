Russia sets brief cease-fire for Aleppo as strikes kill 36

In this photo released early Monday and provided by the Syrian Civil Defense group known as the White Helmets, rescue workers trying to remove a boy stuck in the debris of a building in the neighborhood of Qaterji in rebel-held east Aleppo following an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria. Syrian activists are reporting that airstrikes on a rebel-held, eastern neighborhood in the city of Aleppo have killed at least 13 people, including children. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the airstrikes hit the Marjeh neighborhood. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)