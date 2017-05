Russian-backed Syrian safe zones plan goes into effect

Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi of the Russian General Staff, speaks to the media in the Defense Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Friday. Russia's military says the agreement setting up four de-escalation zones in Syria will go into effect at midnight. The military also says the deal, which was signed by Russia, Iran and Turkey in Kazakhstan the day before, could be extended to more areas of the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)