Russian protest leader Alexei Navalny gets 15 days in jail

A protester with trainers on his neck, which has become symbol of corruption, is detained in Moscow on Sunday, March 26, 2017. The protests Sunday focused on reports by Navalny's group claiming that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of mansions, yachts and vineyards. The alleged luxuries include a house for raising ducks, so many placards in Sunday's protests featured mocking images of yellow duck toys. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)