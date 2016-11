Scenes of panic as hundreds of Iraqis flee Mosul

An Iraqi man, left, sits next to his injured daughter who wounded by an Islamic State group mortar shell at al-Tahrir neighborhood, on a field hospital set by the Iraqi special forces medical unit, at al-Samah neighborhood, in Mosul city, Iraq, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2016. The progress of the Mosul campaign has been slow as the Iraqis and the U.S.-led coalition avoid using overwhelming power against the Islamic State group because of the presence inside the city of some 1 million civilians.(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)