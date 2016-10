South Sudan starves as aid blocked, money spent on fighting

In this photo taken Sept. 16, Elizabeth Athiel holds her 8-month-old malnourished daughter Anger, at a UNICEF feeding center in Aweil, South Sudan, where she faced the anguished decision of getting urgent medical attention for Anger at a medical clinic a half-day's walk away, or making sure her other five children could eat at the center where she was. Between 4 and 5 million people are at risk of death if they do not receive food assistance, according to the World Food Program, and even as the government has repeatedly promised full humanitarian access to this and other areas, South Sudanese officials have restricted aid amid their hostility at the international community. (AP Photo/Justin Lynch)