Study: Stopping global warming only way to save coral reefs

In this Nov. 2016 photo provided by ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies a severely bleached reef is seen from the air along the inner shelf between Cape York and Cape Tribulation, Great Barrier Reef, Australia. Reducing pollution and curbing overfishing won't prevent the severe bleaching that is killing coral at catastrophic rates, according to a study of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. In the end, researchers said, the only way to save the worlds coral from heat-induced bleaching is with a war on global warming. (James Kerry/ARC Center of Excellence via AP)