Syria war seethes despite cease-fire

This frame grab from video released on Tuesday by Baladi News Network, a Syrian opposition media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows smoke rises apparently the result of an airstrike following an airstrike by the Syrian forces, in Jobar, Damascus, Syria. The war's January toll some 2,000 dead, about a third of them civilians, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group is the lowest it has been in four years, but that may be because the government wrapped up operations for Aleppo, the country's largest city, last year. (Baladi News Network, via AP)