Tenacious Theresa May risks reputation on UK election gamble

In this photo taken on Monday June 5, 2017, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a General Election campaign visit to Clockwork Removals and Storage in Edinburgh. Theresa May is often compared to Margaret Thatcher, depicted by supporters as a 21st-century Iron Lady. But a bruising election campaign has dented her steely reputation. Britain's 60-year-old prime minister called a snap election three years early in a bid to increase her party's slim majority in Parliament and strengthen her hand in divorce negotiations with the EU.(Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)