The Latest: Father of alleged Manchester bomber arrested

This is a an undated photo obtained by the Press Association on Tuesday May 23, 2017, of Saffie Rose Roussos, one of the victims of a attack at Manchester Arena, in Manchester England which left more than a dozen dead on Monday. A suicide bomber blew himself up as young concert-goers left a show by the American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester, killing more than a dozen some wearing the star's trademark kitten ears and holding pink balloons as they flee. The Islamic State group says one of its members carried out the attack. (PA via AP)