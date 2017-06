The Latest: Russia wants U.S. explanation for downing jet

The spokesman of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Ramazan Sharif, right, speaks with media members at the conclusion of his press conference in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 20, 2017. Sharif, said all six ballistic missiles it launched on Syria hit their targets, according to "local sources and drone films." Iran fired ballistic missiles at IS targets in eastern Syria, in the province of Deir el-Zour, later on Sunday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)