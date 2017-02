Things You Need to Know — compiled Feb. 21

Farmers clash with riot police in the background as another group of demonstrators runs across the street during a protest by coca leaf farmers in La Paz, Bolivia, Tuesday. The farmers from a region north of La Paz known as Los Yungas, were dispersed by police with tear gas bombs during a protesting march, after a three-day vigil near the government palace and the National Congress where they had gathered to protest a bill they believe favors coca leaf farmers represented by President Evo Morales. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)