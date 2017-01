Things You Need to Know — compiled Jan. 13

A Missouri Department of Transportation salt truck spreads ice melt on Interstate 55 as coated tree branches sway overhead as seen from the Main Street bridge on Friday in Festus, Mo. A thick glaze of ice covered roads from Oklahoma to southern Illinois on Friday amid a winter storm that caused numerous wrecks, forced school cancellations, grounded flights and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)