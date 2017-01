Throngs cheer new president’s triumphant return to Gambia

Gambian President Adama Barrow greets the crowds after arriving at Banjul airport in Gambia, Thursday after flying in from Dakar, Senegal. �Gambia's new president has finally arrived in the country, a week after taking the oath of office abroad amid a whirlwind political crisis. Here's a look at the tumble of events that led to Adama Barrow's return and the exile of the country's longtime leader. ��(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)