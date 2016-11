Train collision in Iran kills at least 36

This picture released by Iranian Fars News Agency shows the scene of two trains collision about 150 miles (250 kilometers) east of the capital Tehran, Iran, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. An Iranian official has told state TV that the death toll from a train collision in the country's north has increased to 31. The provincial governor, Mohammad Reza Khabbaz, says that so far 31 bodies have been found at the site of the crash on Friday morning. (Saeed Esmaeilpour, Fars News Agency via AP)