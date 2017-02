Trudeau says Canada in shock, but united after mosque attack

From right, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre pay their respects to three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, during the funeral at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)