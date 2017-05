Trump ‘evolving’ on climate action, pressured by Europeans

From left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French newly elected President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Theresa May, president of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, back to camera, and US President Donal Trump talk to each other prior to the start of the leaders of the G7 countries summit in the Sicilian citadel of Taormina, Italy, Friday. On Friday and Saturday, for the first time all seven are around the same table, including also newcomers Macron, May and the Italian host, Paolo Gentiloni -- forging a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)