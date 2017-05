Trump makes G-7 deal on trade, takes rain check on climate

Demonstrators try to protect from tear gas during an anti-G7 rally near the venue of the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina, Italy, Saturday. A summit of the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies has ended without a unanimous agreement on climate change, as the Trump administration plans to take more time to say whether the U.S. is going to remain in the Paris climate deal. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)