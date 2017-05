Turkey leader calls on U.S. to reverse decision to arm Kurds

FILE - In this file photo released on Aug. 8, 2016 by Hawar news, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria (ANHA), shows Kurdish-led Syria Democratic Forces raising their flag after driving Islamic State militants out of the area, in Manbij, Syria. A top Syrian Kurdish official said Wednesday, May 10, 2017, that the U.S. decision to arm Kurdish fighters with heavier weapons will help legitimize the force, which is denounced as a terrorist organization by Turkey. The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will arm the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces "as necessary" to recapture the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa. (ANHA via AP, File)