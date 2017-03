U.S. moves controversial missile defense to South Korea

Protesters hold signs during a rally to oppose the plan to deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, in front of the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday. U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up a controversial missile defense system have arrived in South Korea, the U.S. and South Korean militaries said Tuesday, a day after North Korea test-launched four ballistic missiles into the ocean near Japan. The letters at center reads "Oppose, THAAD." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)