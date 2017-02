Venezuela’s VP shrugs off drug sanctions as U.S. weighs policy

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 photo, Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami, right, is saluted by Boilivarian Army officer upon his arrival for a military parade at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela. The administration of President Donald Trump is slapping sanctions on El Aissami and accusing him of playing a major role in international drug trafficking. Thats according to individuals briefed on the U.S. governments plans who requested anonymity to disclose the move ahead of a formal announcement. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)