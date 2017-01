With Trump’s swearing-in, Israel pushes ahead on settlements

This March 14, 2011 file photo, shows a general view of a construction site in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Modiin Illit. B'tselem. Israel says it has approved 2,500 homes in West Bank settlements In a statement from his office, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman says he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed on the approval in response to housing needs. He says the majority of the housing units will be built in settlement blocs, areas where most settlers live and which Israel wants to keep under its control under any future peace deal with the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)