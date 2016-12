Year in review: A look back at the biggest Akron-area news stories of 2016

The Summit County medical examiner says two children whose bodies were recovered from a house explosion and fire in Northfield in January were asphyxiated and their deaths have been ruled homicides. The fire appeared to have been set by Jeff Mather. Mather's wife Cindy and their two daughters, 12-year-old Alyson and 8-year-old Ruthie bodies were found in the home. (Phil Masturzo/Akron Beacon Journal)