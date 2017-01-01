Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz (80) of the NFC breaks away from Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Robert Mathis (98) and Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) of the AFC to score a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL football Pro Bowl game in Honolulu, Sunday. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)
Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) of the AFC runs the ball in for a touchdown after an interception during the second quarter of the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Honolulu, Sunday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) of the NFC runs after receiving a lateral during the second quarter of the NFL football Pro Bowl game against the AFC in Honolulu, Sunday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) pulls in a catch over Chicago Bears corner back Charles Tillman (33) of the NFC for a touchdown during the 1st quarter of the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Honolulu, Sunday. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)