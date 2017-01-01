Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley (8) pulls down an interception from Hawaii wide receiver Quinton Pedroza in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium in Columbus in Sept. 2015. Ohio State won, 38-0. (Chris Russell/Columbus Dispatch/TNS)
Northern Illinois wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) fails to haul in a pass under pressure from Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley (8) in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium in Columbus in Sept. 2015. Ohio State won, 20-13. (Eamon Queeney/Columbus Dispatch/TNS)
Nebraska receiver Jordan Westerkamp (right) and Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley jump for a pass during the first half of a game in Nov. 2016 in Columbus. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)