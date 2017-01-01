Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Owner and CEO of the Baltimore Ravens Art Modell (left) and team President David Modell (right) sit together at a press conference at the newly named M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. May 6, 2003. M&T Bank bought the naming rights in a 15-year $75 million deal. (AP Photo/ Matt Houston)
David Modell, son of the late Art Modell, former Baltimore Ravens NFL football team owner, greets a member of the Air Force at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Linthicum, Md., as he returns on Feb. 4, 2013 from New Orleans to watch the team play in the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark)
Baltimore Ravens president David Modell (left) and his father, Ravens owner Art Modell, react as they show off the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Super Bowl victory celebration at Baltimore's City Hall Jan. 30, 2001. (AP Photo/Chris Gardner)
