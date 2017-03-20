Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this Feb. 1, 2015 photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates during the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks, in Glendale, Ariz. Brady's missing jersey from the Super Bowl has been found in the possession of a member of the international media. The NFL said in a statement Monday, March 20, 2017, that his jersey was found through the "cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities." Brady said his jersey went missing after the Patriots' 34-28 win last month over the Atlanta Falcons. The statement also said an ongoing investigation retrieved the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl win against the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh McCown throws in the first half of a game against the New York Jets, Oct. 30, 2016 in Cleveland. The New York Jets have signed McCown to a one-year deal. The team announced the signing Monday. Agent Mike McCartney announced on Twitter that the contract is for one season. Financial terms were not immediately available. (AP Photo/David Richard)