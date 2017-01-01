Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Denver Broncos' Terrell Davis gains yardage after eluding Green Bay Packers linebacker Brian Williams to set up the Broncos first touchdown during the first quarter of Super Bowl XXXII, in San Diego. Davis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis holds the Lombardi trophy in the air after Denver beat the Green Bay Packers 31-24 in Super Bowl XXXII, at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium. Davis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)
Denver Broncos general manager John Elway (right) hugs former teammate and NFL Hall of Fame inductee for 2017, Terrell Davis, as he waits to interview Elway for a television spot during drills at training camp Sunday in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis salutes after his third quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during Super Bowl XXXII at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium. Davis will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)