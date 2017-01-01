Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
In this April 2016, file photo, Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis (center) meets with Raiders fans after speaking at a meeting of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee, in Las Vegas. NFL owners approved the Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis smiles as he waves to Houston Texans owner Bob McNair and Pittsburgh Steelers owner Arthur J. Rooney II during a news conference after owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a 31-1 vote Monday in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ken Mclin holds up a Raiders banner Monday in Las Vegas. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Labor union member Geraldine Lacy celebrates Monday in Las Vegas. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Members of a laborers union celebrate the Raiders move, Monday in Las Vegas. NFL team owners approved the move of the Raiders to Las Vegas in a vote at an NFL football annual meeting in Phoenix. (AP Photo/John Locher)