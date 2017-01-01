Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
President Donald Trump is presented with a New England Patriots jersey by Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (left) and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump is presented with a New England Patriots jersey from Patriots owner Robert Kraft (right) and head coach Bill Belichick during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday where the president honored the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots for their Super Bowl LI victory. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)