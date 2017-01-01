Thank you for visiting Ohio.com. We noticed you are using an outdated browser that may not give you the best user experience. We recommend current browser versions of Google’s Chrome, Microsoft’s Edge, Mozilla’s Firefox. For more specific information on how to update your browser --Click Here or visit your browser’s website.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs during the second half of an AFC Wild Card NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison (92) beats Miami Dolphins defensive end Terrence Fede (78) to pressure Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore (8) during the second half of an AFC Wild Card NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates after scoring his second touchdown of the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) throws a pass during the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs through a tackle by Miami Dolphins free safety Bacarri Rambo during the first half of an AFC wild-card NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) after throwing a touchdown pass to Cobb during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) after making a pass reception during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by New York Giants cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (30) during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game, Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates after making a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)